County says ‘no concerns’ about algae at Lake Mayers

Some dog owners have been worried about blue green algae blooms after five dogs — including one in Georgia — died after reportedly being exposed to the toxin in ponds or lakes.
Appling County Manager Lee Lewis says that while the county’s Lake Mayers has experienced blue green algae blooms in the past, “there have been no concerns” for about three years.
“Our guys keep an eye on the lake and recently we’ve had no reason to have any testing done,” the county manager says. “We want to be proactive, though, not reactive. If anyone sees anything on the lake they think may be suspicious, we urge them to report it.”
Visual signs of a bloom include surface water discoloration (e.g., bright green, blue, brown, or red tint), pea soup or spilled green/blue paint appearance, reduced transparency, thick mat-like accumulation of scums, and/or dead...
