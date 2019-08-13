Rose Fossett, 87, of Alma, died peacefully in her sleep early Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Appling County, the second child of the late Gertrude Crosby Kesler and Hoyt Kesler.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Ranville Johnson Fossett; infant daughter, Sherrie Lynn Fossett; sister, Myrna Faye Taylor; brothers-in-law, Ernest Clifton and Grady Mobley; sisters-in-law, Pansy Mobley and Dorothy Lee Kesler and nephews, Michael Clifton and Jay Mobley.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Waller and her husband Jack Waller of Alma; One sister, Juanita Clifton of Buford, and a brother, LaVelle Kesler of Florida; niece, Julia Nell Shaw (Wally) of Perry; three nephews, Robert Clifton of Buford, Derwin Taylor of Valdosta and Greg Kesler of Florida. She is also survived by three step-grandchildren, Leah Fambrough (Michael), Justin Waller and Elisha Cawhern (Scott), all of the Atlanta area.
She was a member of Baxley First Baptist Church.
A graveside service was held August 12, at Ten Mile Baptist Church in Baxley. The reverend Joe Ferguson will officiate.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
ROSE FOSSETT
