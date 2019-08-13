ROSE FOSSETT

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, August 13. 2019
Comments (0)
Rose Fossett, 87, of Alma, died peacefully in her sleep early Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Appling County, the second child of the late Gertrude Crosby Kesler and Hoyt Kesler.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Ranville Johnson Fossett; infant daughter, Sherrie Lynn Fossett; sister, Myrna Faye Taylor; brothers-in-law, Ernest Clifton and Grady Mobley; sisters-in-law, Pansy Mobley and Dorothy Lee Kesler and nephews, Michael Clifton and Jay Mobley.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Waller and her husband Jack Waller of Alma; One sister, Juanita Clifton of Buford, and a brother, LaVelle Kesler of Florida; niece, Julia Nell Shaw (Wally) of Perry; three nephews, Robert Clifton of Buford, Derwin Taylor of Valdosta and Greg Kesler of Florida. She is also survived by three step-grandchildren, Leah Fambrough (Michael), Justin Waller and Elisha Cawhern (Scott), all of the Atlanta area.

She was a member of Baxley First Baptist Church.

A graveside service was held August 12, at Ten Mile Baptist Church in Baxley. The reverend Joe Ferguson will officiate.

Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner