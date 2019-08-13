Melissa Westberry Craven, 35, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Mrs. Craven was born July 30, 1984, in Waycross and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her son, Johnathon Isaac Swain.
Survivors include her husband, Spencer Craven of Baxley; daughters, Rose Irene Rebecca Craven and Jolene Ruby Craven both of Baxley; sons, Spencer Joshua Craven of Baxley, Albert Christopher Hager of Augusta, and Shane Phillips Sweat of Waycross; her mother Wanda J. Westberry and father, Dennis Warren Strickland both of Blackshear; sisters, Tonya Westberry of Blackshear, Kelly Steedley of Waycross, and Sherry Mae Westberry of Blackshear; and brothers, Patrick Westberry of Blackshear and Tommy Westberry, Jr. of Alma. One grandchild, Christopher Jase Hager, also survives.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Jacob Denison and Rev. Josh Gardner officiating. Interment followed in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Cody Lynn, Dexter Lynn, Bryan, Tommy Westberry Chase McQuaig, Bennett Craven, Jr., and Larry Doran. Musical selections were rendered by Christopher Clark.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
MELISSA WESTBERRY CRAVEN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)