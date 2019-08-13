Blake Tillery wants to know what his constituents think about healthcare.
The state senator has been bringing his “listening sessions” to each county in his district, including Appling last week, to find out. In particular, Tillery wants to know what everyone thinks about two proposed waivers he says are designed to help with the high cost of health insurance and medical care.
“I understand we have to count beans,” he said of the process of determining what will work best. “But, I want to make it real — put the face...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
State senator hears Appling County healthcare concerns
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)