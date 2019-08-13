Parents want to know when they can expect new facility

On the heels of the Barracudas swim team state championship win recently, some parents are wondering when they will see a promised new indoor swim facility in Appling County.
At last week’s regular county meeting, Rusty Lovett asked the commissioners about the timeline for the project.
“I’ve traveled to other facilities around the state.” the self-described swim parent said. “We would like to host meets here in Appling County at a top-notch facility of our own. Our goal would be to host more swim meets here.”
Lovett said he, and other swim parents, would also like to see swimming added to the school sports roster here, and for Appling County schools to be able to offer swimming lessons to help prevent drowning. The swim parent also talked about therapeutic uses for the pool, and entertainment uses.
Construction of the a new indoor pool was included in a SPLOST referendum approved by Appling County voters in March of 2017. The construction of the swim facility was included in a $2.7 million allotment for the recreation department which also includes...
