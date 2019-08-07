LEGALS FOR 8-7-2019

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from PEGGY ALICIA LESTER and ROBERT BRAD LESTER to FNB South, dated October 15, 2013 recorded in Deed Book 503, Pages 736-743, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2019, the following described property:
All that certain tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 582 of the Second Land District, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 4.0 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated September 5, 1986, and recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 201, Clerk’s Office of the Clerk of Appling County, Georgia, deed records. Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference.
Also conveyed is all of Grantor’s right, title and interest in and to that certain easement conveyed from Robert A. Hill to Jerry Vaughn, dated February 23, 1978, and recorded in Deed Book 176, Page 683, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court, and likewise conveyed by Warranty Deed from Jerome S. Vaughn to Timothy W. Poole to Norman S. Berg, dated September 24, 1996, and recorded in Deed Book 296, Page 523, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court; likewise conveyed by Executor’s Deed of Assent from the Estate of Norman Sean Berg to Billy C. Griffin, dated June 11, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 361, Pages 784-785, and CORRECTED my corrected Executor’s Deed of Assent from the Estate of Norman Sean Berg to Billy C. Griffin, dated September 19, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 365, Pages 695-696, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court; and likewise conveyed Warranty Deed from Billy C. Griffin to Robert Clave Griffin, dated February 9, 2012, and recorded in Deed Book 484, Pages 604-605, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court, deed records.
TOGETHER WITH a 2014 Live Oak Home Mobile Home Vin No: LOHGA11314784AB.
Property address: 141 Timothy Lane, Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # 0029 068A
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated October 15, 2013 in the original principal amount of $106,443.00 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Peggie Alicia Lester and Robert Brad Lester
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 11th day of July, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Peggy Lester
and Robert Lester
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from BERNADINE WILLARD to FNB South, dated July 30, 2008 recorded in Deed Book 453, Pages 239-245, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land laying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.5 acres more or less, of Land Lot No. 382 being bound now for formerly as follows: North by a county road (David Lane); East and South by L. D. Oxendine; and West by Ben D. Walker and Alice Faye Walker. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: Commence at a point on the South right of way line of a county road (David Lane) which point is located South 66° 0’ East a distance of 661.84 feet from the point of intersection of the South right of way line of said county road with the East right of way of a paved road known as Ten Mile Road and from said POINT OF COMMENCEMENT run south 66° 0’ East a distance of 180.75 feet; thence turn and run South 24° 0’ West a distance of 361.50 feet; thence turn and run North 66° 0’ West a distance of 180.75 feet; thence turn and run North 24° 0’ East a distance of 361.50 feet to the said Point of Commencement.
TOGETHER WITH A 2006 Home of Merit, Bay Manor, doublewide Mobile Home Model # G910730 32x76 home.
Property address: 138, Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # 0048-078
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated July 30, 2008 in the original principal amount of $45,028.50 and a note dated January 16, 2015 in the amount of $40,812.13 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Bernadine Willard
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 10th day of July, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Bernadine Willard
P.O. Drawer 2028
Alma, GA 31510
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of Nell K. Head, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
JULY 31, 2019
DONALD G. HEAD
and JEANNINE HEAD,
Co-Administrators of the Estate of
NELL K. HEAD, deceased
2114 Prentiss Road
1597 Zoar Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of RUTH ANN HOLLIS deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 12th day of July, 2019.
MORGAN AMANDA YAWN
Administrator
4659 Oscar Tippins Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
RUTH ANN HOLLIS
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING,
All creditors of the estate of LINDA ANN CARTER TRAVIS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 17th day of July, 2019.
LENORA JEAN (JEANNIE) JUSTICE,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF LINDA ANN CARTER
TRAVIS, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EVA ODESSA WASHAM,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-73
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Blake Birdwell
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before August 9, 2019.
BE NOTIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on August 14 at 9:00 a.m at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Unit # 01 contents belonging to Orma Cray. Misc items.
Unit # 2 contents belonging to John Reid. Misc items.
Unit # 65 contents belonging to Jennifer Goff. Misc. items.
Unit # 70 contents belonging to Christy Wicker. Misc items.
Econo Atlanta, LLC:
“NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY TERMINATE A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is given that a Statement of Commencement of Winding Up for Econo Atlanta, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company with its registered office at 132 West Parker St., Baxley, GA, 31513, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.”
Econo Atlanta 503, LLC:
“NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY TERMINATE A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is given that a Statement of Commencement of Winding Up for Econo Atlanta 503, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company with its registered office at 132 West Parker St., Baxley, GA, 31513, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.”
Econo Atlanta 602, LLC:
“NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY TERMINATE A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is given that a Statement of Commencement of Winding Up for Econo Atlanta 602, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company with its registered office at 132 West Parker St., Baxley, GA, 31513, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.”
Econo Atlanta 701, LLC:
“NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY TERMINATE A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is given that a Statement of Commencement of Winding Up for Econo Atlanta 701, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company with its registered office at 132 West Parker St., Baxley, GA, 31513, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.”
Econo Atlanta 1209, LLC:
Notice is given that a Statement of Commencement of Winding Up for Econo Atlanta 1209, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company with its registered office at 132 West Parker St., Baxley, GA, 31513, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.”
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
NATHANIEL BLAKE PARLOR
CAFN: 19-7-220C
TO CHANGE NAME TO
NATHANIEL BLAKE PARLOR
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that NATHANIEL BLAKE PARLOR, the undersigned, filed his Petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 22 day of July, 2019, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from NATHANIEL BLAKE PARLOR to NATHANIEL BLAKE BUTLER. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition.
This 22nd day of July, 2019.
Nathaniel Blake Parlor; Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
591 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
MITCHELLE BRYCE PARLOR
CAFN: 19-7-221c
TO CHANGE NAME TO
MITCHELL BRYCE BUTLER
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that MITCHELL BRYCE PARLOR, the undersigned, filed his Petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 22 day of July, 2019, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from MITCHELL BRYCE PARLOR to MITCHELL BRYCE BUTLER. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition.
This 22nd day of July, 2019.
Mitchell Bryce Parlor; Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
591 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ADRIENNE BANTUM, OSCAR MEACHEM, JR., ODSSE GILMORE DANIELS, CAROLYN PORTER, LOTTIE ELEASE BERNARD, CYNTHIA GIBBS HAMPTON, ANNIE PEARL GIBBS, TIWANA CROSBY, HERMAN HALL, AVANT HALL, JUANITA MCQUEEN, JOSEPH GIBBS, SAMUEL STOKES JR., BETTY HARRIS, EDWIN CROSBY, RANDOLPH STOKES, LOIS MIDDLETON, IDELL RENA NAIL, SONIA DAWSON, MARK MEACHEM, ARLETHA DAWSON, DANIELLE DAWSON and JEANNETTE HAYES,
Plaintiffs,
Vs.
DERRICK MCCULAND, JAMES CROSBY, MELANIE CROSBY, LURETHA GUARD and KENDRA CROSBY,
Defendants
Civil Action No. 19-2-61C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
To: Derrick McCuland and James Crosby:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed seeking a Partitioning in said court on February 21, 2019 and that by reason of an order of service of summons by publication entered by the Court on July 25, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon William J. Edgar, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 467, Alma, Georgia 31510 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
Witness the Honorable Anthony E. Harrison, Jude of said Court.
This 25 day of July, 2019.
A Harrison
Judge, Appling County Superior Court
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ADRIENNE BANTUM, OSCAR MEACHEM, JR., ODSSE GILMORE DANIELS, CAROLYN PORTER, LOTTIE ELEASE BERNARD, CYNTHIA GIBBS HAMPTON, ANNIE PEARL GIBBS, TIWANA CROSBY, HERMAN HALL, AVANT HALL, JUANITA MCQUEEN, JOSEPH GIBBS, SAMUEL STOKES JR., BETTY HARRIS, EDWIN CROSBY, RANDOLPH STOKES, LOIS MIDDLETON, IDELL RENA NAIL, SONIA DAWSON, MARK MEACHEM, ARLETHA DAWSON, DANIELLE DAWSON and JEANNETTE HAYES,
Plaintiffs,
Vs.
DERRICK MCCULAND, JAMES CROSBY, MELANIE CROSBY, LURETHA GUARD and KENDRA CROSBY,
Defendants
Civil Action No. 19-2-61C
ORDER
The Plaintiffs having moved the Court for an order directing service to be made upon Derrick McCuland and James Crosby in the above-styled action by publication of summons, and it appearing from the affidavit attached thereto that Derrick McCuland and James Crosby resides within the State, but can not be served at the last known address, it is ordered, that service be made by publication as provided by law.
Notice shall run in the legal organ for Appling County, Georgia, legal organ for Clayton County, Georgia, the County of last known residence of Derrick McCuland and legal organ of Dekalb County, Georgia, the County of last known residence of James Crosby.
This 25 day of July, 2019.
A Harrison
Judge, Appling Superior Court
Order prepared by:
William J. Edgar, P.C.
Georgia State Bar No. 239360
P.O. Box 467
Alma, GA 31510
(912) 632-7777
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate Southern Medicine of Baxley, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 9395 Ten Mile Road, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Devin Causey.
Kris Knox, Incorporator
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
“NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a notice of intent to dissolve USRE, Inc. a Georgia corporation with its registered office at 132 West Parker St., Baxley, GA, 31513, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.”
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAY JOHNSON, DECEASED.
All creditors of the Estate of RAY JOHNSON, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned within the time allowed by law, properly made out; all persons indebted to the said Estate are hereby requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of August, 2019.
Beverly Susan Johnson,
Executrix of the Estate of
Ray Johnson, Deceased
c/o J. Frank Smith, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 27
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 538-0900
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of ALICE C. Oliver, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
July 29, 2019
ROY G. OLIVER, Executor of
The Estate of ALICE C. OLIVER, deceased
154 Thomas Street
Baxley, GA 31513
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of CHARLES E. EASON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 31ST day of July, 2019.
MARGARET A. EASON,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CHARLES E. EASON
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31513
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Terri P. Westberry and Brian D. Westberry to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc acting solely as a nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated October 27, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 409, Page 577, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A by assignment recorded in Deed Book 543, Page 293, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($228,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Carrington Mortgage Services, 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200-A, Anaheim, CA 92806, 800-561-4567. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Terri P. Westberry and Terri Parkerson Westberry or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 318 Lakeridge Drive, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A as Attorney in Fact for Terri P. Westberry and Brian D. Westberry McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying and being situate in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.850 acres, more or less, in Land Lot No. 244, and being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Denean W Dixon, GRLS #1467, dated January 28, 1999, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 644, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes. Said property is subject to Declaration of Restriction, Covenants, Limitations, Conditions, Reservations and Easements Applicable to Oakridge Subdivision, Appling County, Georgia, dated January 1, 1999, recorded in Deed Book 323, Page 448, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records. MR/mtj 9/3/19 Our file no. 51212411 - FT17
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by William Joseph Blair to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns, dated June 9, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 447, Page 93, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded in Deed Book 561, Page 788, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-ONE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED FOURTEEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($51,714.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2019, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019, 888-850-9398x3705. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is William Joseph Blair or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 3345 Buck Head Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as Attorney in Fact for William Joseph Blair McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 301 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.47 acres, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North and East by lands of Larry Wilson; South by lands of Patricia Brown; and West by the Eastern right-of-way of Buckhead Road (County Road No. 36). For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof prepared by Martin Surveying & Mapping; certified by Glenn Martin, G.R.L.S. No. 2912, dated October 5, 2007 recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 572, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes. For title reference see deed recorded in Book 439, Page 133. Property Commonly Known As: 3345 Buck Head Road Baxley, GA 31513 MR/bdr 9/3/19 Our file no. 5439319 - FT2
