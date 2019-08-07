The last Tuesday in July, my sister Sarah Nell and I went to the Hazlehurst Theater to see the 2019 version of The Lion King. We bought the obligatory popcorn and cokes and settled in to enjoy what I expected to be a children’s movie. We shared the whole theater with 4 other people. The movie started with the introduction of the new king, Simba, to his subjects on the African savanna. King Mufasa, who spoke with the deep regal voice of James Earl Jones, worked diligently every day to teach Simba everything he’d need to know to fulfill his destiny someday and to wisely lead the citizens of Pride Rock. Scar, Mufasa’s evil brother who wanted the throne for himself, spoke with the amazing voice of Chiwetel Ejiofor. Scar, with the help of the hyenas, managed to murder Mufasa and drive Simba into exile, thus setting in motion the tragic elements of the story.
At this point, I should have had an epiphany, but I admit that I didn’t. Where could my brain have been anyway? How many times in my teaching career did I teach Shakespeare’s Hamlet? I continued to watch, entranced by the...
Hamlet and the lions
