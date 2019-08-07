Marie Courson Murray of Blacksburg, SC passed away at the age of 95 on July 30, 2019, at Cherokee Medical Center in Gaffney, SC. She was the widow of Louie Murray. She was born in Baxley, the daughter of Archie Courson and Laura Smith Courson.
She is survived by her three children Tommy O'Berry, Billy O'Berry (Patricia) and Brenda Doan (Bruce), along with eight grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her southern cooking, country wisdom, endless laughter, determined strength and great love for her family.
A graveside service was held on August 2, at Midway Baptist Church cemetery in Baxley.
A special thank you to International Mortuary Shipping, LLC for their kindness and assistance.
MARIE COURSON MURRAY
