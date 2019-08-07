Torres found guilty in Dennis Bryant murder

A 21-year-old Appling County man is dead and a 19-year-old Pierce County man is going to prison for at least 30 years for his part in the killing — over $500 — of that man.
Luis Torres, 19, of Blackshear, was found guilty last Wednesday of two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence in the December, 2018 murder of Dennis Bryant, 21, of Baxley. After the verdict, Brunswick Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Robert Guy Jr. sentenced Torres to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Under current Georgia law, Torres will have to spend 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
An Appling County jury of seven women and five men also found Torres not guilty on nine related charges. It took them about four hours to reach their verdict...
