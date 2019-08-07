City ‘reactivates’ DDA

In their quest to make Baxley the best city it can be, the city council has “reactivated” its Downtown Development Authority.

At their recent meeting, council members appointed two new members to the seven-member board to replace members who have passed away. The current board members are John Paul Lawson, Heather Mullis, Jessica Eason, Tamala Folsom, Santina Fryer, Allen Miles, and Chris Floyd.

“It is not much that we were inactive,” City Manager Reid Lovett said. “We have kept up the status of...

