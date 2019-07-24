LEGALS FOR 7-24-2019

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 21-2-132, notice is hereby given that a Municipal General Election for the City of Surrency will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 to elect 3 City Council Members. The four year term of office will begin on January 1, 2020. Candidates will run at large and those three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be deemed elected for the city council. Qualifying for each council seat will begin August 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and will end Friday August 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The qualifying fee has been set by the city council at $25.00. Information may be obtained from the city clerk regarding qualifying requirements.
Only those residents of Surrency who are registered city voters are eligible to vote in this election. The registration deadline is October 7, 2019.
Voter registration applications are available at the county election office. The election will be held at the Surrency city hall located at 64 West Hart Street. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m,. on Election Day.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING,
All creditors of the estate of LINDA ANN CARTER TRAVIS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 17th day of July, 2019.
LENORA JEAN (JEANNIE) JUSTICE,
EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF LINDA ANN CARTER
TRAVIS, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of RUTH ANN HOLLIS deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 12th day of July, 2019.
MORGAN AMANDA YAWN
Administrator
4659 Oscar Tippins Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
RUTH ANN HOLLIS
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
ESTATE NO.: 2019-59
IN RE: ESTATE OF TIMOTHY WAYNE SPIVEY
All creditors of the Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 27th day of June, 2019.
Thomas Joshua Spivey, Administrator of the
Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased,
491 Cauley Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DONNA S. ALLEN,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
RAUL BERRUQUIN,
Defendant,
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 19-6-195C
NOTICE
TO: Raul Berruquin, Defendant
Last Known Address: 292 Wisteria Lane, Baxley, Georgia 31513
By order of the court for service by publication dated June 19, 2019, you are hereby notified that on June 13, 2019, DONNA S. ALLEN filed a Complaint against you for divorce. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney
LAURA SHIVER
Attorney for Plaintiff
1607 Union Street
Brunswick, Georgia 31520
an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the Order of Service by Publication.
Witness, the Honorable Anthony Harrison, Judge of Appling County Superior Court.
This 21st day of June, 2019.
Lillie Burkett
Clerk, Appling County Superior Court
P.O. Box 269
Baxley, Georgia 31515
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Inez T. Reeves,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-75
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed
TO: Sandra Parker
This is to notify you, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before July 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Nell K. Head
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-74
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Donald G. Head and Jeannine Thomas has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Nell K. Head, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Alice C. Oliver,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-76
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate
TO: Jerry Lee Gibson, Jennifer Morris and Michael Morris
This is to notify you who are required to be served personally, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before the tenth (10th) day after the date you are personally served or sign the return receipt.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EVA ODESSA WASHAM,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-73
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Blake Birdwell
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before August 9, 2019.
BE NOTIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that the Articles of Incorporation that will incorporate M & R Contractors, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 394 King Drive, Baxley Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Mark King, President
Statement of Nondiscrimination
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call
(866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Graham’s General Election will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Graham Community Center located at 9659 Golden Isles West, Graham, GA. This Election will be held for the following positions.
Council position to succeed: 4 yr terms
Council position to succeed: 4 yr terms
Mayor position to succeed: 4 yr terms
QUALIFYING DATES AND TIMES ARE AS FOLLOWS
According to Ga. Election Code Sec. 21 -2-132(d-3): Qualifying will begin Monday August 19, 2019 through August 22, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. BUT ON Friday 23, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. ONLY at the office of the Board of Election, 69 Tippins Street Suite 205 (Courthouse Annex Building) Contact Person Shonda Carter Supervisor.
All persons wishing to qualify for any of the above position are required to do the following;
Pay the qualifying fees:
Council position 36.00 (Non Refundable)
Mayor position 150.00 (Non Refundable)
File all money and document with the Superintendent of Election (Shonda Carter Board of Election)
Shall be at least twenty one (21) years of age.
Shall have resided in the City of Graham for twelve months immediately preceding the Election.
Be a qualified voter.
All taxes must be paid prior to qualifications.
To be eligible to vote in this upcoming general election in the City of Graham, you must have registered to vote by October 7, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. You can register to vote at the county registrar’s office located in the Courthouse Annex Building.
CITY OF GRAHAM
DON RENTZ
MAYOR
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on August 14 at 9:00 a.m at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Unit # 01 contents belonging to Orma Cray. Misc items.
Unit # 2 contents belonging to John Reid. Misc items.
Unit # 65 contents belonging to Jennifer Goff. Misc. items.
Unit # 70 contents belonging to Christy Wicker. Misc items.
