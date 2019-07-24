“So how many pickneys ya have?” she asked.
“What?” I responded with a puzzled look.
“Pickneys, how many ya have?” she reiterated. “Give me a number between one and 100.”
I finally caught on to what she was talking about and gave her my answer of two. Other people onboard the shuttle bus answered 85, 50, 20 and one person may have even answered 99 (Jacob Gardner).
The bus tour guide, Dana, was asking passengers how many children (pickneys) they had. This was the humorous start to our family vacation last week.
Early in 2019 our family, Amy, Cole, Jacob and I, started discussing taking a trip abroad with some of our friends, Chris and Mandy Floyd. Amy, Cole and Jacob had never traveled abroad, outside of the Bahamas where a U.S. Passport is not required, so this would be a first for them. My family loves anything to do with the water, so we decided we’d look at the Caribbean. It took some time, but we finally narrowed it down to the Dominican Republic. We arranged to travel to the Dominican and stay at an all-inclusive resort called the Riu Palace Bavaro.
Over the next few months we made payments on our vacation and the plan was to go to the Dominican. Then about a month away from our trip, the national news outlets started reporting about people dying in the Dominican unexpectedly. That prompted a change in our travel plans for safe measure and we decided to check out the island of Jamaica. We would go to Negril, Jamaica and stay at the Riu Palace Tropical Bay.
I’m glad we did.
The first thing I noticed about the island as we approached from the air was its...
“Ya mon! It’s irie!”
