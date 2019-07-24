Janet Leggett Stewart, 61, of Baxley, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.
Mrs. Stewart was born February 16, 1958, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and was a member of the Line Dance Fever. She was the Administrative Assistant for J. Hiers Company and she was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” L. Leggett and a nephew, Austin Baucom.
Survivors include her husband, Andy Stewart of Waynesboro; a daughter and son in law, Eva K. and Shannon Hutcherson of Baxley; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Hutcherson of Baxley; step-daughter and step-son in law, Gena and Bryan McKinnon of Waynesboro; step-son, Kevin Lee Stewart of Waynesboro; step- grandchildren, Wyatt McKinnon, Alden Stewart, Claire Stewart and Natalie Stewart; mother, Mary Eleanor Leggett of Baxley; sisters and brother in law, Barbara and Ricky Stewart of Fort Worth, TX and Judy Lanier of Blairsville; brother, Billy Leggett of Blairsville; nieces, Nancy Banning of Hendersonville, TN, Natalie (Eric) Tenoso of Jacksonville, FL and a nephew, Wes (Ashley) Baucom of Fort Worth, TX; a great niece Elin Tenoso and great nephews Ben and Hudson Baucom also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bobby Gale and Rev. Ron Ross officiating and a eulogy by Joey Hiers. Interment followed in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jack Banning, Lanier Kesler, Eric Hutcherson, Wes Baucom, Joey Hiers and Charlene Price.
Honorary pallbearers were Keith Price, Chris and Jeni Reynolds, Eva Hickman, Wesley Griffin, George Griffin, Diane Hallman, Joy Shadron, Line Dance Fever, Hiers and GA Asphalt employees, Michelle Carter and Harris Ertzberger.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter, Heather Hale and Peggy McDaniel.
Remembrances may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice (2311 E. 1st Ste B Vidalia, Ga. 30474.)
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JANET LEGGETT STEWART
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)