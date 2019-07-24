Dennis Lynn Morris Sr.

Wednesday, July 24. 2019
Dennis L. “Bootsie” Morris Sr., 76, of Wilson, NC, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born September 24, 1942, in Wilson to the late Gretchen and Joseph Henry Morris, Sr.

There will be a graveside memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church in Baxley.

Bootsie is survived by his wife, Rena’ Carter Morris; sons, Dennis L. “Dee” Morris Jr of Wilson, NC, Paxton Morris and wife Hillary, Jason Morris and wife Patricia of Atlanta; grandchildren, Jack and Julia Morris of Atlanta; his four-legged buddy, “Butch”; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marlo Morris; parents; sister, Glenda Poythress; and his brothers, Joseph “Joe” Morris Jr. and Robert Lee “Bobby” Morris.
