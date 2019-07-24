Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Julian Butler, 71, who passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired electrician with CAB Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Emmett and Susie Beck Butler; three brothers, Urell Butler, James Butler and John Butler.
Surviving is his wife of forty-seven years, Darlene Butler of Baxley; four children, Curtis Butler and Carl Butler both of Baxley, Amy Butler of Treasure Island, FL and Kimberly and husband Wardell Hampton of Baxley; four grandchildren, Alex and Kylah Hampton and Kansas and Gage Butler all of Baxley; brother, Joel and wife Pat Butler of Jacksonville, FL and sister, Maggie and husband Bobby Moore of Palatka, FL.
Funeral services were held July 21, from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Jerry Rogers officiating. Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Nate Arredondo, James Hayes, Wardell Hampton, Greg Beck, Joey Butler and Travis Lightsey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Corbett Bowen, Jerry Mincey, Alex and Kylah Hampton, Kansas and Gage Butler, the staff of Comfort Care Hospice and the members of Miles Chapel Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
JULIAN BUTLER
