WILLIE MAE YARBROUGH BURKE

Willie Mae Yarbrough Burke, 84, of Baxley, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.

Mrs. Willie Mae was born April 19, 1935, to the late William Henry Varnadore and the late Etta Mae Cain Varnadore. She was a seamstress and a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Yarbrough, Lem Branch, and Nathan Burke, and a grandson, Kelly Chancey.

Survivors include her daughters and a son-in-law, Kathy Chancey, Karen and Joey Swain, and Angelisa Hodges all of Baxley; brothers, Curtis Varnadore of Eustis, FL, Dr. Elmer Varnadore of Elizabethtown, KY, Carlton John Varnadore and Talmadge Varnadore both of Baxley, and Billy Varnadore of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, David and Melinda Chancey, Justin Swain, Lance and Amanda Swain, Katie Hodges and Lisa Chancey; great grandchildren, Aubree Swain, Eli Swain, Cooper Swain, Madison Chancey, Abby Chancey, Beau Chancey, and Emily Chancey.

Funeral Services were held Monday, July 22, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev.Wayne Williamson, Rev. Fred Anderson, and Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Justin Swain, Lance Swain, Eli Swain, David Chancey, Beau Chancey, and Duane Varnadore. Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance of the funeral service. Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and Robbie Tomberlin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
