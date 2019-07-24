The Appling County Recreation Department Barracuda swim team traveled to Fort Oglethorpe over the weekend and returned GRPA Class C State Champions. The team racked up an impressive combined score of ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Barracudas make a big splash at state championship meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)