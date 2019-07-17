DAVID THOMAS “BO” REEVES

Wednesday, July 17. 2019
David Thomas “Bo” Reeves, 81, of Baxley, passed away on July 10, 2019, at his home under the care of Community Hospice.

Mr. Reeves was born May 6, 1938, in Appling County to the late John Chester Reeves and the late Hazel Carter Reeves. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was a retired Construction Superintendent. Mr. Reeves served in the United States Army as a Green Beret.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by two sons, Dustin Reeves and Devon Reeves.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Kinlaw Reeves of Baxley; daughters, Taffy Reeves Davis and husband, Stanley of Baxley, and Tory Kinlaw Fain of Alma; and a grandson, Kameron Reeves of Lyons.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Ferguson and Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.

A private committal service was held in Omega Cemetery.                                        

Honorary pallbearers were Community Hospice of Vidalia.

Musical selections were rendered by Kameron Reeves.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
