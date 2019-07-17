Myrtle Ruth Nail, 79, of Baxley, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah.
Mrs. Nail was born December 17, 1939, in Appling County to the late Grady Griffin and the late Minnie Sermon Holton Griffin. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nail was preceded in death by her son, Leroy Nail; and her brothers, Grady W. Griffin, Wilbur Griffin and J.W. Griffin.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Nail of Baxley; daughters and sons in law, Peggy and Stanley Hickey of Jesup and Brenda and Rocky Carter of Tifton; brother, Charles Griffin of Baxley. Grandchildren, Dana Covington, Kellie Harper and Jana Harper and a great grandchild, Logan Branch also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. John Daughtry and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Baxley Graveyard.
Active pallbearers were Keith Stephens, Donnie Griffin, Jason Griffin, Logan Branch, Randy Weaver and Ricky Weaver.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
