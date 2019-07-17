Johnny Michael Williams, 71, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Jeff Davis County. Mr. Williams was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War, where he was the recipient of two bronze stars, and a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Rosa Herrington Williams; two brothers, Jimmy Williams and Greg Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Donnette M. Williams of Baxley; four children, Dede Carter and husband Joe of K’ville, Johnny Micah Williams and wife Deanna of Dahlonega, Jonah E. Williams and Kent Strickland of Blackshear and Tamara Austin and husband Dale of Baxley; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held July 11, at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Keith Yawn officiating. Interment followed in the Satilla Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Dale Austin, Micah Williams, Jonah Williams, Dalton Music, Joe Carter and Gary Yawn, Jr.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or the Disabled American Veterans Charity at www.dav.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
