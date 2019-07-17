ELLA LOIS JOLLY POSTON

Ella Lois Jolly Poston, 90, joined her husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, July 8, 2019. Visitation was held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, July 14, with the service. officiated by the Rev. Jared Middleton, following. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Mrs. Poston was born on December 30, 1928, in Deville, Louisiana. She was a devoted pastor's wife, serving alongside her husband during his ministry of over 60 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Rev. Jerry F. Poston; parents Manuel W. and Salome Jolly; brothers Manuel W. Jr., Truly, James, George, and Arvie; sisters Dovie O'Neal, Eva Belgard, Evie Allen, and LuAnne Ryder.

She is survived by daughters Rev. Danita Poston Knowles and husband James P. of Baxley, Nanette Poston DeFoe and husband David A. of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Rebecca M. Chandler and husband Darren, I of Atlanta, Rev. Jared D. Middleton and wife Robin of Dexter, David T. Kemp and wife Elizabeth of Alexandria, VA; great grandchildren Gabrielle O. Driese, Darren, II and Ella Chandler, Caleb and Jesse Middleton; sisters-in-law Juanita Jolly and Barbara Jolly both of Deville, and Betty Poston Wiley of Pineville, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Special appreciation is extended to the Assisted Living Facility staff of Colonial Care Retirement Center of Baton Rouge and the staff of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving and attentive care.

If memorials are preferred, they may be given to Gideons International or Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, or to Methodist Home for Children & Youth P.O. Box 2525 Macon, GA 31204.

To sign online guest book visit www.sealefuneral.com.

Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana was in charge of all arrangements.
