Jettie Branch Peacock, 91, of Alma passed away on July 10, 2019, at Twin Oaks Nursing Home after an extended illness.
The daughter of Allen W. Branch and Minnie Lee Hall Branch, she was born on May 12, 1928, in Appling County. She was preceded in death by a sister Jessie A. Basiliere. Mrs. Jettie was retired from the Alma Bacon County School System where she was a teacher for many years and was a member of the Alma First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two children Phillip K. Peacock (Sandy) of Stockbridge, and Chesler Peacock (Lori) of Alma and a grandson Michael G. Peacock of Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral services were held July 15, at the Alma First Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Sweatt officiating. Interment followed in Pine Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends Monday morning at First Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers were; Eugene Dyal, James Henry Carter, John Larry Sweat, Lorenzo Hand, Freddy Jackson, Jerry D. Taylor and Jack Wildes. All others in attendance were considered honorary escorts.
Instead of flowers donations can be made to the Alma First Baptist Church 309 W. 9th St. Alma, GA. 31510
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
