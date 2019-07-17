ERIK WESTON HARVEY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, July 17. 2019
Comments (0)
Erik Weston Harvey, 27, of Baxley died Friday, July 5, 2019.

Erik was born September 25, 1991 in Toombs County and was a welder. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a deep love for the river, riding dirt roads, and collecting arrowheads and flint rocks. Erik was preceded in death by his father, Frank Russell Harvey and a grandmother, Alma Harvey. 

Survivors include his son, Slate Alexander Harvey of Brunswick; mother and step-father, Marklyn and Michael Harper of Baxley; brothers, Jared Harper and Ryan Harper both of Broxton; paternal grandfather, Harold Harvey of St. Marys; maternal grandparents, Edwin and Amanda Moody of Baxley; uncles and aunts, Edsel and Jeannie Moody of Baxley, Allen and Julie Harvey of St. Marys, and Amanda Grantham of West Green; niece and nephew, Jaycee Harper and Jace Harper; and special friend, Amanda Isbell of Brunswick. Many cousins and friends also survive.

Funeral services were held July 10, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey and the Rev. Bill Gardner officiating. Interment followed in Moody Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Mike McCranie, Wesley Horne, Donnie Lewis, Allen Harvey, Caleb Owens and Jerry Baxley. Musical selections were rendered by JoAnn Switzer.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner