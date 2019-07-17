Erik Weston Harvey, 27, of Baxley died Friday, July 5, 2019.
Erik was born September 25, 1991 in Toombs County and was a welder. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a deep love for the river, riding dirt roads, and collecting arrowheads and flint rocks. Erik was preceded in death by his father, Frank Russell Harvey and a grandmother, Alma Harvey.
Survivors include his son, Slate Alexander Harvey of Brunswick; mother and step-father, Marklyn and Michael Harper of Baxley; brothers, Jared Harper and Ryan Harper both of Broxton; paternal grandfather, Harold Harvey of St. Marys; maternal grandparents, Edwin and Amanda Moody of Baxley; uncles and aunts, Edsel and Jeannie Moody of Baxley, Allen and Julie Harvey of St. Marys, and Amanda Grantham of West Green; niece and nephew, Jaycee Harper and Jace Harper; and special friend, Amanda Isbell of Brunswick. Many cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held July 10, in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey and the Rev. Bill Gardner officiating. Interment followed in Moody Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Mike McCranie, Wesley Horne, Donnie Lewis, Allen Harvey, Caleb Owens and Jerry Baxley. Musical selections were rendered by JoAnn Switzer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home
ERIK WESTON HARVEY
