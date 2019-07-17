ACMS reno to be done in time for new school year

“On time, and on budget.” That good news was shared by Mike Parker, the engineer on the Appling Middle School renovation project, at a called meeting of the BOE last week.

“I don’t see any impediments to being done for the start of school in August,” he told the board. “Everything is well underway to meet your completion requirements.

The engineer said 100,000 square feet of flooring is currently being installed, and re-roofing will begin in the next couple of weeks. The renovation is also going to make the building more energy efficient.

“We’ve added considerable insulation, replaced the windows, added...

