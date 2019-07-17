Less than a year into his tenure at Appling Healthcare System, CEO Randy Crawford’s been around long enough to take the temperature of the hospital. And, while he doesn’t give it a complete bill of good health, he thinks he might have the right prescription to improve its overall well-being.
Crawford held a day-long meeting of the hospital authority board and key staffers recently to deliver his prognosis. The CEO started the day-long meeting by listing recent achievements.
“We need to know where we’re going,” he said.“ This is a conversation about where we’ve been and where we’re going from here.”
He noted the hospital has achieved 4-star status, a stated goal of the authority board.
“We are working diligently on...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
CEO gives health care system update
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)