CEO gives health care system update

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, July 17. 2019
Comments (0)
Less than a year into his tenure at Appling Healthcare System, CEO Randy Crawford’s been around long enough to take the temperature of the hospital. And, while he doesn’t give it a complete bill of good health, he thinks he might have the right prescription to improve its overall well-being.

Crawford held a day-long meeting of the hospital authority board and key staffers recently to deliver his prognosis. The CEO started the day-long meeting by listing recent achievements.

“We need to know where we’re going,” he said.“ This is a conversation about where we’ve been and where we’re going from here.”

He noted the hospital has achieved 4-star status, a stated goal of the authority board.

“We are working diligently on...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner