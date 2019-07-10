LEGALS FOR 7-10-2019

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the ESTATE OF GLYNN MAURICE HERNDON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 13th day of May, 2019
Lynn J. Herndon, Patricia G. Sullivan and Gary M. Herndon, Executors
Care Of:
Tyler Lee Randolph
Attorney-at-Law
P.O. Box 1419
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of GREGORY W. KENNEDY, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Gregory W. Kennedy, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 6th day of June, 2019.
Joyce J. Kennedy and
Kallie K. Taylor, Co-Executors
Estate of Gregory W. Kennedy
10139 Ten Mile Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of MYRTLE P. AYCOCK, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Myrtle P. Aycock, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 14th day of June, 2019.
Carl J. Aycock, Executor
Estate of Myrtle P. Aycock
717 South Church Street
Brookhaven, Mississippi 39601
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
IRMA JEAN DOUGHTERY,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-66
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of ETHAN ALLEN DOUGHTERY, for a year’s support from the estate of IRMA JEAN DOUGHTERY, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse) having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 22, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. MAIN STREET
BAXLEY, GA 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
ESTATE NO.: 2019-59
IN RE: ESTATE OF TIMOTHY WAYNE SPIVEY
All creditors of the Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 27th day of June, 2019.
Thomas Joshua Spivey, Administrator of the
Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased,
491 Cauley Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DONNA S. ALLEN,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
RAUL BERRUQUIN,
Defendant,
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 19-6-195C
NOTICE
TO: Raul Berruquin, Defendant
Last Known Address: 292 Wisteria Lane, Baxley, Georgia 31513
By order of the court for service by publication dated June 19, 2019, you are hereby notified that on June 13, 2019, DONNA S. ALLEN filed a Complaint against you for divorce. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney
LAURA SHIVER
Attorney for Plaintiff
1607 Union Street
Brunswick, Georgia 31520
an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the Order of Service by Publication.
Witness, the Honorable Anthony Harrison, Judge of Appling County Superior Court.
This 21st day of June, 2019.
Lillie Burkett
Clerk, Appling County Superior Court
P.O. Box 269
Baxley, Georgia 31515
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Inez T. Reeves,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-75
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed
TO: Sandra Parker
This is to notify you, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before July 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Nell K. Head
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-74
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Donald G. Head and Jeannine Thomas has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Nell K. Head, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Alice C. Oliver,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-76
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate
TO: Jerry Lee Gibson, Jennifer Morris and Michael Morris
This is to notify you who are required to be served personally, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before the tenth (10th) day after the date you are personally served or sign the return receipt.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Under and by virtue of O.C.G.A. § 10-4-213 and the leases entered into between City Circle Mini-Storage, Inc. and the below described tenants, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, at their storage facility at 746 City Circle Road, Baxley, Georgia on July 26, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described personal property:
1. All contents located in Unit 12 belonging to Maureen Metcalfe, lease dated March 6, 2019.
2. All contents located in Unit 22 belonging to Shelva Jean Simmons, lease dated July 26, 2017.
3. All contents located in Unit 60-61 belonging to Lottie Thomas, lease dated October 18, 2017.
4. All contents located in Unit 75 belonging to Sherry Westberry, lease dated May 22, 2018.
The above described personal property will be sold to satisfy an indebtedness owed to City Circle Mini-Storage, Inc. by the above described tenants for their failure to pay the rental on said storage units.
The proceeds of each sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of said sale; (2) to pay the above described indebtedness owed by said tenant to City Circle Mini-Storage, Inc.; (3) the balance, if any, to said tenant.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid taxes, assessments, and liens of record, if any.
Kris Knox, P. C.
Attorney for City Circle Mini-Storage, Inc.
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the business operated at the following location, which is located in Appling County, in the Trade Name of Discount Liquors is owned and carried on by K and A Package LLC, whose principal address is 520 W Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513, and the statement relating thereto required by the Official Code of Georgia ‘ 10-1-490 has been filed with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia:
Discount Liquors
520 W Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
LEGALS FOR 7-10-2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)