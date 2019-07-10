Alfred “Freddie” White, 58, of Baxley died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
Mr. White was born February 2, 1961, in Appling County to the late Alfred and Barbara Ann O’Quinn White. He was a member of the Baxley Church of God. Mr. White was a farmer and owner of Blackwater Farms.
Survivors include his wife, Donna White; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kayla White; daughter and son-in-law, Haley and Cody Fearington; sister and brother-in-law, Freda and Roderick Gruber; grandchildren, Avery Kate White and Zachary Fearington.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 7 at 4:00 p.m at the Baxley Church of God with the Rev. Lamar Lee, Rev. Earl Wiggins, Rev. James Carter and Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Carroll White, Chris White, Lewis White, Adam Gruber, Charlie Driggers and Scott White.
Honorary pallbearers were Baxley Davita Dialysis, Monty and Lisa Horne, Roger Brown and Family, Charles Simmons and Family, Billy Mobley and Family, Mickey Morris and Family, Glynn Stone and Family, Glynn Smith and Family, Cleveland Carter and Family, Woody and Tamela Folsom, Frank Ray and Family, Rowdy and Patty Gribble, Joe Eason and Family, Scott Cooper and Family, Danny and Nancy Johnson, Wilton and Sylvia Carter, Gene and Bonnell Doyle, Wilbur and Michelle Castello, Ed Gibbs, Jeff Altman, Kris Knox and Family, Ronnie and Peggy White, Dr. Errol G. Graham, Janie Britt, Steve Rigdon and Family and all other special friends.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee and Javan Anderson.
Remembrances may be made to the Baxley Church of God Building Fund, 353 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, GA 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
