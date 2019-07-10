Albert Arthur Sellers, Sr., 72, of Baxley, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Sellers was born December 30, 1946, in Appling County to the late Marshall Hodges Sellers and the late Emma Liza Dyal. He was an Auto Mechanic and is preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Sellers Jr.
Survivors include four daughters, Margie Sellers of TN, Jodi Sellers of Jesup, Tina Sellers of Hazlehurst, and Crystal Sellers Watts of Hazlehurst; four sons, Michael Sellers of Reidsville, Terry Sellers of TN, James Sellers of Reidsville, and Albert Arthur Sellers Jr. of Hazlehurst; sisters, Ella Marie Sellers of Baxley, Janie Parker of Yule FL, Wilma Parker of Brunswick, Laura Bell Hann of Baxley, Peggy Howard of Jesup, Melba Davis of Baxley, Wilton Sellers of Odom; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held July 4, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Alvin Merritt officiating.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
ALBERT ARTHUR SELLERS, SR.
