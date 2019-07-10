ALBERT ARTHUR SELLERS, SR.

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, July 10. 2019
Comments (0)
Albert Arthur Sellers, Sr., 72, of Baxley, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

Mr. Sellers was born December 30, 1946, in Appling County to the late Marshall Hodges Sellers and the late Emma Liza Dyal. He was an Auto Mechanic and is preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Sellers Jr.

Survivors include four daughters, Margie Sellers of TN, Jodi Sellers of Jesup, Tina Sellers of Hazlehurst, and Crystal Sellers Watts of Hazlehurst; four sons, Michael Sellers of Reidsville, Terry Sellers of TN, James Sellers of Reidsville, and Albert Arthur Sellers Jr. of Hazlehurst; sisters, Ella Marie Sellers of Baxley, Janie Parker of Yule FL, Wilma Parker of Brunswick, Laura Bell Hann of Baxley, Peggy Howard of Jesup, Melba Davis of Baxley, Wilton Sellers of Odom;  15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held July 4, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Alvin Merritt officiating.

Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner