On Wednesday, June 26, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Douglas office received a request from the Baxley Police Department to assist with a use of force investigation.
On Sunday, June 16, Baxley Police Department Lieutenant John Jones responded to a call regarding an assault at a local business. After responding to the incident location, Lt. Jones transported the juvenile to the Appling County Jail on charges related to the assault.
Once at the jail, the juvenile was noncompliant while Lt. Jones attempted to remove him from the patrol car. Once the juvenile, who was handcuffed in the front, was under control, Lt. Jones used unnecessary force when he struck...
GBI investigates use of force case at Baxley P.D.
