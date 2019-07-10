Sheriff says drowning ‘accidental at this time’
A fisherman found a body in the Altamaha River on Friday that was later identified as a Baxley man who had been last seen camping at Morris Landing sandbar.
The body of Eric Harvey, 27, was recovered by officers of the Appling and Toombs County Sheriff’s Office that afternoon.
According to a press release from Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton, the incident was first called into Toombs County S.O. and later transferred to Appling County 911 when it was determined the body was in that jurisdiction. A missing person report had been filed for Harvey in Appling County. Harvey was last seen by...
Body recovered from river on Friday
