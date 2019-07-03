LEGALS FOR 7-3-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: KANDACE NICHOLLE SOLORIO,
DULCE MARIA SOLORIO, a minor female child,
RAMIRO ELIJAH SOLORIO, a minor male child.
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: Ramiro Solorio-Jamiez:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Petition for Name Change was filed against you in said court on May 1, 2019, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on May 21, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Fred R. Kopp, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 785, Alma, Georgia 31510, an answer to the Petition within sixty (60) days of the date of the order of service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
Witness the Honorable E. M. Wilkes, III, Judge of said court.
This the 3rd day of June, 2019.
/s/ Lillie Burkett, Deputy
Clerk of Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Lamar M. Parker,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-64
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO:
Whom it may concern:
Doris Parker has petitioned for Doris Parker to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Lamar M. Parker, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 3, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of GEORGE PAGE, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
June 6, 2019
CECIL STEVEN PAGE and
ANGELIA CARTER, Co-Administrators
Of the Estate of GEORGE PAGE, deceased
1208 Edsel Smith Road
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the ESTATE OF GLYNN MAURICE HERNDON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 13th day of May, 2019
Lynn J. Herndon, Patricia G. Sullivan and Gary M. Herndon, Executors
Care Of:
Tyler Lee Randolph
Attorney-at-Law
P.O. Box 1419
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF S.R.J., DOB: 08/23/2014
Case No.: 001-18J-015
A.D.J., DOB: 02/04/2017
Case No.: 001-18J-014
Minor Children
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: NATALIE LYNN HOWE, HUBERT HOWE, AND ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED OTHERS CLAIMING INTEREST IN THE CHILDREN
By Order for Service by Publication dated April 10, 2019, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on May 16, 2019, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependents state are likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 14th day of August, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in BAXLEY, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 21st day of May, 2019.
Linda Yeomans
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of GREGORY W. KENNEDY, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Gregory W. Kennedy, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 6th day of June, 2019.
Joyce J. Kennedy and
Kallie K. Taylor, Co-Executors
Estate of Gregory W. Kennedy
10139 Ten Mile Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of MYRTLE P. AYCOCK, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Myrtle P. Aycock, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 14th day of June, 2019.
Carl J. Aycock, Executor
Estate of Myrtle P. Aycock
717 South Church Street
Brookhaven, Mississippi 39601
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
IRMA JEAN DOUGHTERY,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-66
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of ETHAN ALLEN DOUGHTERY, for a year’s support from the estate of IRMA JEAN DOUGHTERY, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse) having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 22, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. MAIN STREET
BAXLEY, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on July 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by PMG Properties LLC., located at 204 Beach Road, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting district #6.
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 331 of the Second Land District, City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the point of intersection of the south boundary line of said land lot with the west right-of-way of Beach Road thence North 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds West along and with said road right-of-way 498.94 feet to a point; thence South 86 degrees 42 minutes 10 seconds West along and with the southern right-of-way of Iron Road 150.0 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 00 degrees 16 minutes 08 seconds West 172.2 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 20 minutes 48 seconds West 150.0 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees 12 minutes 45 seconds West 168.0 feet to a point; thence North 86 degrees 42 minutes 10 seconds East along and with the aforesaid Iron Road right-of-way 150.0 feet to the Point of Beginning.
This property is shown as LOT 14 and the EASTERN ONE-HALF OF LOT 15 as shown on the hereinafter referred to plat of survey. The tract of land herein conveyed is more particularly described according to that certain plat of survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated August 23, 1988, which plat is recorded in Appling County Plat Book 11, Page 378, incorporated herein for a more and complete description and all other legal purposes.
This being the same property conveyed to Adam Gruber from Ralph Hendrix by deed dated November 26, 2018, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 557, page 707.
CITY OF BAXLEY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
ESTATE NO.: 2019-59
IN RE: ESTATE OF TIMOTHY WAYNE SPIVEY
All creditors of the Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 27th day of June, 2019.
Thomas Joshua Spivey, Administrator of the
Estate of Timothy Wayne Spivey, deceased,
491 Cauley Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DONNA S. ALLEN,
Plaintiff,
Vs.
RAUL BERRUQUIN,
Defendant,
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 19-6-195C
NOTICE
TO: Raul Berruquin, Defendant
Last Known Address: 292 Wisteria Lane, Baxley, Georgia 31513
By order of the court for service by publication dated June 19, 2019, you are hereby notified that on June 13, 2019, DONNA S. ALLEN filed a Complaint against you for divorce. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney
LAURA SHIVER
Attorney for Plaintiff
1607 Union Street
Brunswick, Georgia 31520
an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the Order of Service by Publication.
Witness, the Honorable Anthony Harrison, Judge of Appling County Superior Court.
This 21st day of June, 2019.
Lillie Burkett
Clerk, Appling County Superior Court
P.O. Box 269
Baxley, Georgia 31515
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Inez T. Reeves,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-75
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed
TO: Sandra Parker
This is to notify you, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before July 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Nell K. Head
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-74
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Donald G. Head and Jeannine Thomas has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Nell K. Head, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Alice C. Oliver,
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2019-76
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate
TO: Jerry Lee Gibson, Jennifer Morris and Michael Morris
This is to notify you who are required to be served personally, to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before the tenth (10th) day after the date you are personally served or sign the return receipt.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
LEGALS FOR 7-3-2019
