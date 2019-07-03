Muscles require exercise

When one considers the muscular system of the human body, it’s important to realize the significance of physical activity. Simply put; a muscle or muscle group that isn’t utilized will eventually fall prey to a condition known as “atrophy” which is a fancy educated way of saying the muscles will shrink.
This is a condition that usually results when muscles aren’t used. In such a case, a message is received in the brain signaling the muscles aren’t important. With that, the body stops supporting muscles with energy which is the cause of atrophy. In extreme or prolonged cases, according to a USA Today publication, Courier Journal, published in April 2014, sarcopenia will become evident. Sarcopenia is defined as the degenerative loss of muscle mass; serving as confirmation of the axiom “use it or lose it.”
Much the same is the concern when taking into account the need for exercising your spiritual muscles as well. This is most commonly identified as faith, or the surety that God will do whatever He says He’ll do as stated in the first words of Romans 9:5: “God will do what he said he would do.”
But faith is a tricky thing as, just like the situation concerning our physical bodies, if it is not exercised on a regular basis a sort of spiritual atrophy sets in, which could culminate in sarcopenia of the spirit. Faith is the proverbial muscle...
