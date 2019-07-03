Michelle Rentz Hall, 57, of Baxley, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Bacon County Hospital in Alma.
Michelle was born January 13, 1962, in Appling County. She was an active member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her father, Ed Rentz. Michelle wore many hats but her favorites were being a great sister, a loving daughter, and a devoted mother and mimi.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Candy Hall of Baxley; daughters and son-in-law, Alesa Jill Hall and Tori and Tye Davis all of Baxley; mother, Peggy Bullard Rentz of Baxley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Steve Douglas of Chattanooga, TN and Kim and Rusty Beckworth of Baxley; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Dana Rentz of Baxley; and grandchildren, Asa, Andi, Alexa, Axel, Kennedy, Bailey, and Jackson.
Funeral services were held July 1, at Dunn Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Eddie Rentz, Rev. Rick Brown, Rev. Doug Weisel and Rev. Justin McLellan officiating. Interment followed in Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Patrick Rentz, Andrew Douglas, Aaron Douglas, Clayton Vaughn, Clint Bass, Brian Spell, Craig Stone, Peyton Shabott, Caroline Rentz, Ally Douglas and Heather Cook. Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Julie Brown, Tamela Folsom and Maxine Crosby.
Remembrances may be made to The Gideons (P.O. Box 403 Baxley, Georgia 31515).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
MICHELLE RENTZ HALL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)