Brenda Carol Stone, age 63, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 26, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Brenda was born May 29, 1956 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Carolyn Mullis and Dennis Allen Stone.
She attended Baxley Elementary School and graduated from Groves High School in Savannah. She furthered her education by studying advertising, marketing and management at Colorado Institute of Art.
Brenda resided in Baxley for the past nine years. She was a retired Flight Attendant, serving over 20 years with Northwest Airlines out of LAX.
Brenda had a wide circle of friends from all walks of life. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and for her love of animals.
She is predeceased by her mother, Carolyn Branch Mullis and her brother Dennis Allen Stone, Jr (Buddy). She is survived by her father Dennis Allen Stone and stepmother Maurice Stone of Pooler, sister Sandy Stone Huffman of Houston, Texas, brother Jason Schuyler (Sky) and wife Sheri of Varnville, South Carolina. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at Spring Branch Church, July 6 at 11:00 a.m.
BRENDA CAROL STONE
