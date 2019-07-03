Mr. Ray Johnson, age 74, of Baxley, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness.
He was a native of Toombs County and was a 1963 graduate of Lyons High School. Soon after graduation, Ray began his career with Georgia Power as a lineman and retired after thirty-five years as Foreman of Building and Grounds.
After retirement, he worked five years as foreman for Williams Power. Ray was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing at Lake Sinclair and camping and hunting.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Ray Johnson; a daughter, Bonnie Melissa Johnson; a granddaughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Johnson; a great-grandson, Mason Ray Johnson; parents, Roy and Eula Pearl Powell Johnson; a brother, Donnie Johnson; and a sister, Grace Johnson Thigpen.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Susan Usher Johnson of Baxley; and one daughter, Connie Sue Johnson Hutchison and husband Mark of Baxley; six grandchildren, Dustin Ray Johnson and wife Olivia of Lyons, Erica Marie Fales of Baxley, Macy Johnson Hart and husband Brent of Virginia, Ryan Johnson and Wade Johnson of Nahunta, and Katie Sue Hutchison of Baxley; three sisters, Geraldine Johnson Mitchell and husband Dan of Vidalia, Evelyn Johnson Odom and husband James of Ashland, Alabama, and Linda Johnson Harvey and husband Wendell of the Blue Ridge Community; one brother, Louie Wayne Johnson and wife Debbie of Lyons; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held June 30, in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey and Pastor Michael Kennedy officiating. Burial followed in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Mark Hutchison, Craig Johnson, Keith Johnson, Travis Harvey, John Wesley Lightsey, Todd Connell, Johnny Mitchell and Clay Mitchell.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Meadows Healthcare Foundation, 1 Meadows Parkway, Vidalia, GA 30474.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.
