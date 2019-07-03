Angela Michelle “Angie” Hall, age 55, of Baxley passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Hall was born October 25, 1963 in Griffin, Georgia and was a Correctional Officer at Georgia Department of Correction in Bacon County. She was preceded in death by her step-father, A.J. Rowell, brother, Scott Mims and an aunt, Mildred Miller.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Hall of Baxley; daughters, Kristie McEachin of Hazlehurst, Tara Thompson of Hazlehurst and Jenna Herrin of Hoboken; sons, Billy Courson of Hazlehurst, Christopher Hall of Waynesville and our cat, Monkey; mother, Christine Rowell of Lumber City; father, William Harvey Moore of Thomaston; brother, Randy Moore of Gay; mother in law, Dorothy Hall; sisters in law, Lynn Herndon and Lynn Blanton Moore. Fifteen grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held June 28, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home, with Tracy Page and Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating. Interment followed in Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Kyle Evans, Jamie Tanner, Devin Sears, Brian Wainwright, Rodney Waldrop and Ricky Hale. Honorary Pallbearers were the staff of Georgia Department of Corrections.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
ANGELA MICHELLE “ANGIE” HALL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)