ELLA MARGUERITE SMITH BULLARD

Ella Marguerite Smith Bullard, age 93, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Golden Isles.

Mrs. Bullard was born July 31, 1925 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Elias Edward Smith and the late Macey Meadows Smith. 

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bullard was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Wyman Bullard.

Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Bennett of St. Simons Island; son and daughter in law, Malvin and Leona Bullard of Brunswick. Grandchildren, Tina (Glenn) Spaulding of Brunswick and Vince (Amber) Natterer of Jacksonville, FL and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held June 29, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Stinson officiating.Entombment was in Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service at Swain Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Satilla Baptist Church (5525 Satilla Church Road Baxley, Ga. 31513).

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
