They are the champions! They are the champions!

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, July 3. 2019
Appling County fielded two state championship teams in Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) tourneys last week. The 8U All-Star girls team took home the big trophy after defeating Glenville in Screven County ...

The 10U All-Star boys also came out on top when they beat Pierce County-Hodges at home...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
