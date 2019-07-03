GBI investigating after gun goes off

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, July 3. 2019
One man was arrested and an Appling County deputy taken to the hospital after an attempted arrest went wrong here last Thursday.

The ACSO brought in the GBI to investigate the incident after the deputy’s weapon was somehow discharged during the incident. No on was injured by the weapon according to a GBI press release.

At around 5 p.m., the Appling County Sheriff’s Department was conducting an arrest of Derrick Jamie Morris, 31, for drug related offenses. Deputies made contact with Morris at one of Baxley’s busiest convenience stores, the Flash Food store located on South Main Street.

An altercation ensued as Morris was being subdued, and one deputy’s weapon was discharged during the struggle. Morris was arrested and transported to the Appling County Jail.

Captain Jeff Evans, of the ACSO, was transported to the Appling County Hospital with a shoulder injury and was...

Captain Jeff Evans, of the ACSO, was transported to the Appling County Hospital with a shoulder injury and was...
