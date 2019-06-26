Give me your money and I’ll spend it how I see fit

After receiving this $100,000.00, I actually only use $20,000.00 for the greater good of the community and spend the remaining $80,000.00 foolishly. I buy extravagant trips, gifts, a new car, etc.
If you were one of the people who wrote me a check and you learned that I only spent a portion of the money for its intended purpose and squandered the rest of the money unwisely, how would that make you feel? You would be furious right? You would want to hold me accountable correct?
Why is it then that most people have little to no concern for how their actual money is being spent? Most of you are probably saying, “What the heck is this guy talking about?”
Here’s my point. You pay taxes, right? In essence you are giving your money to the government (taxation) and letting a handful of people decide how that money is being spent. What happens when there is no public oversight or input as to how elected and appointed government officials are spending your tax money? In today’s society less and less citizens are concerned with how their tax dollars are spent, which is really sad and dangerous. It has been my experience over the past 25 years reporting on government entities that most officials have the best interest for their constituents at heart. There have been exceptions, and at times, I have been really surprised by the people who used taxpayer money in a foolish or even illegal way.
One disturbing trend I’ve noticed lately is that government entities are not bidding projects properly. I recently witnessed a government fail to bid out a local project and instead hand picked one vendor to perform the work. The problem with this is that we, taxpayers, may not be getting the best deal for our money if the project is not bid out. Additional contractors (who are also taxpayers by the way) wanted to bid on the above-mentioned project, maybe they had a better price, and yet for some reason they were not given the opportunity.
I encourage you to consider getting involved. Annual budgets are being determined and set right now across the state and in this community. Do you know how much your government is spending? How much will the city spend on police protection? How much does sanitation cost the county? How much local tax money is being spent by your board of education and in what areas is it being spent? These are all important questions taxpayers should know.
I’d be willing to bet very few (if any) people have shown up for public hearings or budget meetings being held by government entities currently for the budgeting process. Please know that budget hearings, workshops, work sessions, meetings in general are all public and anyone can attend. When a governing body, such as a city council, county commission, school board, public hospital authority, development authority, or planning or zoning commission, has a quorum of its members present it is considered a public meeting and any citizen has the right to attend.
Why should you care? It’s your government! It’s your money! Otherwise you are just writing that check every year and saying, “Here’s my money; you just go spend how you see fit.”
I want to know that my tax dollars are being spent in a proper and legal manner. Do you?