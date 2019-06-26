God can’t bless who you pretend to be

Remarkably, with eight billion-plus people throughout the world, it is nothing short of miraculous when one considers the fact that every living being is unique. To think that the “design” of each individual isn’t duplicated means the Creator specifically mapped out a one of-a-kind plan for developing everyone. There are eight billion different cellular compositions, that same number of exclusive figure prints and other features that speak to the uncommon characteristics which serve to identify humans.
With that being the case, there is no verifiable reason why people would then choose to be someone other than the person He created. It’s sometimes baffling to hear the phrase, “I just have to find myself” or “I’m on a quest to find me.” Ant it seems these ideals are becoming more and more popular as today’s culture, the most technologically advanced since the beginning of time, appears to have gotten lost within itself.
Virtually every television or radio advertisement subliminally “suggests” the ability to become someone more acceptable than who you are as the person God created. You have the option to change your hair color, eye color, the appearance of your nose or entire face and a host of other physical attributes that are promoted as medical advancements. This day and age, it’s not totally foreign to meet a blonde, blue-eyed female at a lounge on Friday evening only to encounter that same person two weeks later; realizing it was actually a balding middle-aged man with brown eyes you’d spent the night...
