Under cover of darkness

Before I left home Thursday night for my bridge game, Trey, my 16-year-grandson, asked, “So what happens if you just don’t go to bridge, Grandma?”
Before I could answer, Larry said to him, “Oh, she’s going to bridge, son. The earth could be crumbling at our feet and the sky falling, and your grandma would be tearing out of the driveway. Nothing interferes with bridge.”
Laughing, I said, “Trey, that’s not entirely true, but if one of us doesn’t show up at the last minute, then the others can’t play. I wouldn’t want to shut down the game unless some dire emergency arose. Are you sick? I know you’re not hungry because I’ve already fed you. I think you and Grandpa can manage until I get back. Bye. I’m off.”
As I drove toward town on Hwy 341, also known as the Golden Isles Parkway, ahead of me dark clouds were gathering. They also swirled in the sky above Alma. Ironically enough, as I passed by the radio station, a weather alert came on.
“Bad weather’s coming to this area,” it promised. “Be alert.”
“Oh, well, maybe it won’t get too bad,” I told myself, glancing once more at the darkening sky.
In town the other bridge players were arriving, and Elaine had everything ready for us; we sat down to play. The sound of shuffling cards sent the weather to the back of our minds. Throughout the first round of play, my cards appeared prettier and prettier, the best I’d had in ages. My partner Dot and I could do no wrong. Our score rose steadily. I was the scorekeeper, after all.
Outside, the wind whistled through the trees, bringing down small limbs and debris. Bright flashes of lightning caught our attention for a minute or two, and eruptions of thunder pulled us briefly from out game, forcing a quick glance out the window, but bridge must go on. We kept on playing . . . until the lights went out, that is...
