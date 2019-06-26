Give me your money and I’ll spend it how I see fit

Let’s pretend for a moment shall we…
I would like for everyone who reads this column to write me a check from your bank account for $1,000.00 and I promise in return to spend your money wisely to the benefit of the greater community. Let’s just say 100 people write me a check. It would be the equivalent of $100,000.00.
After receiving this $100,000.00, I actually only use $20,000.00 for the greater good of the community and spend the remaining $80,000.00 foolishly. I buy extravagant trips, gifts, a new car, etc.
If you were one of the people who wrote me a check and you learned that I only spent a portion of the money for its intended purpose and squandered the rest of the money unwisely, how would that make you feel? You would be furious right? You would want to hold me accountable correct?
Why is it then that most people have little to no concern for how their actual money is being spent? Most of you are probably saying, “What the heck is this guy talking about?”
Here’s my point. You pay taxes, right? In essence you are giving your money to the government (taxation) and letting a handful of people decide how that money is being spent. What happens when there is no public oversight or input as to how elected and appointed government officials are spending your tax money? In today’s society less and less citizens are concerned with how their tax dollars are spent, which is really sad and dangerous...
