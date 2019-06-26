Sharon Blaxton Stone, 66, of Baxley, died Monday, June 17, 2019, under the care of Community Hospice.
Mrs. Stone was born April 29, 1953, in Toombs County to the late Herbert and Orethia Faircloth Blaxton. She was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Ronnie “Little Rock” Stone and a sister, Rhonda Blaxton.
Survivors include her children, Aimee and Justin Hooks, and Joshua and Lydia Stone, all of Baxley; sister, Brenda Gruenwald of Claxton; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joy Blaxton of Peoria, Arizona; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Wendy and Alan Johnson of Baxley and Debbie and Royce Skinner of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Carson Hand, Addison Hooks and Emma and Bailee Stone. Children-in-love, Krista and Jeffery Carter, and grandchildren-in-love, Maggie and Sophie Carter and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held June 19 in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Danita Knowles officiating. Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Brent Johnson, Marc Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Phil Humphrey, Devin Causey, Grady Blaxton and Logan Blaxton.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 136 Altamaha School Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
Musical selections were rendered by Carolyn Edwards.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
