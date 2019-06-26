George C. Murray, 87, of Baxley, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Murray was born October 17, 1931, in Appling County to the late Otis Murray and the late Adell Campbell Murray. He was a member of Carter’s Chapel Church of God of Prophecy and was a retired truck driver and farmer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Murray and a grandson, Robert Crapps.
Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Ann Murray of Richmond Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Sheila Murray of Baxley; brothers, Roy Murray of Sparta, J.W. Murray of Baxley, and Freddie Murray of K’ville. Three grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, at the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Andrew Kersey and Rev. Darrell Quinn officiating. Interment followed in Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Ricky Beckworth, Don Foster, Max Tillman, Tommy Carter, David Kersey and Jerry Kersey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
