Mrs. Bernice Lee Haire, 93, of Baxley, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in her sleep at her home surrounded by family. She was a strong woman of tiny stature and loved working the land that has been owned by her mother’s family and her late husbands’ family for over 100 years. If she wasn’t picking up pecans, she was mowing her grass with a push mower well into her 80s. Bernice loved to fish, grunting her own worms and giving the grandchildren fish food to insure a good catch with a cane pole. Gardening and quilting were some favorite hobbies, but she most loved spending time with the grandchildren. Bernice worked at B.C. Moore’s, the Conservative Services and volunteered at the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Preston Haire and her brother, Preston Lynch.
Survivors are her two daughters, Glenda Gupton of Baxley and Kay (Frankie) Minter of Powder Springs; three grandchildren, Greg Hall of Kennesaw, Pam Griffin of Augusta and Jessika Dearing of Dallas; six great grandchildren, Dustin, Colin and Conner Dearing, Ashleigh Hall, Hannah and Alannah Griffin; her beloved pets, Pretty Girl and her protector, “Butch”.
Funeral services were held on June 24, at Memorial Freewill Baptist Church in Surrency with the Rev. Ryan Wilson and Rev. Alan Stavley officiating. Interment followed in the Memorial Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were her family. Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Cemetery Fund, 3335 Holmesville Road, Surrency, GA 31335.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
