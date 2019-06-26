It’s the end of an era

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do with myself,” owner Tommy Youmans says, shaking his head. “I don’t care about traveling. I like it here. I haven’t hunted or fished in years. I guess I’ll just go to the house.”
It’s obvious he’s already missing the place, before its even closed.
“I started working here when I was still in high school. Daddy and Mama [W.H. and Joyce Youmans] had the place and I started working in the DEC program. I started full-time after I graduated in 1971.”
“It’s been a family business, but not just blood family. Everybody who has worked here and all the customers over the years have been like family, too.”
And those customers are multi-generational, just like the Youmanses. It’s not unusual for Tommy, and his nephew Shane, to pump gas for or change the oil on a vehicle owned by the grandchild of a longtime customer.
Youmans’ Full Service (formerly Youmans’ 66) opened for business in August, 1969 at their current location on East Parker Street. Prior to that, the station was located on the opposite side of Hwy. 341 about a block up the street, where Pineland Bank is located today.
Tommy’s daddy, W.H., joined the staff of Stipe’s Gulf, at the corner of U.S. 1 and Hwy. 341, in 1953. Several years later, he became the manager and then bought the station in 1969 and eventually moved it to its current location.
W.H., with the help of his wife, put in more than...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html