It’s the end of an era

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, June 26. 2019
Comments (0)
Youmans service station closing its doors

Youmans’ may be one of the only places in town where customers don’t mind waiting for service.

Drop by any day and you’re bound to find two or three people sitting in the row of chairs out front just shooting the breeze. That’s the kind of place it is, and has been for 50 years.

But all good things must come to an end, and the time has come for Youmans’ — the last full-service station in Baxley. They’ll be closing up shop this Friday after half-a-century in business
“I really don’t know what I’m going to do with myself,” owner Tommy Youmans says, shaking his head. “I don’t care about traveling. I like it here. I haven’t hunted or fished in years. I guess I’ll just go to the house.”

It’s obvious he’s already missing the place, before its even closed.

“I started working here when I was still in high school. Daddy and Mama [W.H. and Joyce Youmans] had the place and I started working in the DEC program. I started full-time after I graduated in 1971.”

“It’s been a family business, but not just blood family. Everybody who has worked here and all the customers over the years have been like family, too.”

And those customers are multi-generational, just like the Youmanses. It’s not unusual for Tommy, and his nephew Shane, to pump gas for or change the oil on a vehicle owned by the grandchild of a longtime customer.

Youmans’ Full Service (formerly Youmans’ 66) opened for business in August, 1969 at their current location on East Parker Street. Prior to that, the station was located on the opposite side of Hwy. 341 about a block up the street, where Pineland Bank is located today.

Tommy’s daddy, W.H., joined the staff of Stipe’s Gulf, at the corner of U.S. 1 and Hwy. 341, in 1953. Several years later, he became the manager and then bought the station in 1969 and eventually moved it to its current location.

W.H., with the help of his wife, put in more than...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner