Mind games and the good old days

During the days of my childhood, our modest house sat under four huge pecan trees. Today as I swelter in triple digit heat anytime I step out the door, I wonder if all that shade made the summers cooler than the present ones. Was it really cooler back then than it is now? Is my mind playing games with me? Age or selective memories perhaps color my thinking today. We had no air conditioner. I don’t even remember a fan. Other than Mother Nature’s breath, the only breeze that cooled me came as I flew through the air in the swing Daddy had hung for me in one of the big pecan trees.
The rope he tied tightly to the pecan limb and then ran it under the wide board seat, hooking it through the notches he’d carved to keep it in place. My long honey brown hair swirled around my face and tendrils slipped into my mouth and eyes. In spring and summer my toes would touch the bottom leafy branches and shade me from the scorching sun. Sweeping through the air, I created my own personal fan, as well as hours of entertainment. Flying through the leafy boundaries of my natural castle, I explored all the crevices of my mind. I don’t remember suffering from the heat back then. Was I too busy to notice? Too young?
Today my air conditioner purrs day and night, rarely taking a breather at all. I have swings under the pine trees and a hammock under the oaks in my backyard, but the heat still drives me back to the air-conditioned house. When the electric bill came in this week, it was up by...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html