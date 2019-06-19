The power of words, properly proportioned

“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth…” Most novice theologians and “baby bible readers” will readily identify the previous ten words as the origin of everything that exists. Genesis, the first book of the bible, details how God literally spoke all of creation into being out of utter darkness. Contained within the first chapter of the bible are ten references to God speaking and land, plants, animals, etc. simply appearing from nowhere.
Demonstratively, one quickly comes to understand the sheer power of God’s word as there were no tools or any other means utilized during creation…just the spoken words of God. In the twenty-sixth verse, “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” It is clearly stated that man embodies the same power, howbeit on a much, much, much, much, much (you get the point) smaller level, as the Entity after which he was patterned.
This is certainly not to suggest that every man has been endowed with supernatural abilities or gifted the same qualities as Jesus, the only begotten Son of God. But the power of His words is, by divine nature, made available on a proportional level to those who are considered joint heirs with Christ.
It’s not recommended that anyone try jumping...
