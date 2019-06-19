Ollie M. Johnson, 99, of Baxley died Saturday, June 8, 2019, under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.
Mrs. Johnson was born April 29, 1920, in Jeff Davis County to the late Uriah Calvin Page and the late Minnie Lee Rowland Page. She was a faithful member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husbands, William C. Murphy and Melton “Bo” Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Anne McDonald of Zephyrhills, Florida; son William Michael Murphy of Baxley; sisters, Sarah Pevey of Baxley and Laverne Stone of Vidalia; Six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several step-children also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 10, at Dunn Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were her nephews.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Rick and Julie Brown.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
